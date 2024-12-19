ILLINOIS STATE POLICE EXPANDS MOVE OVER ALERTS TO PROTECT DRIVERS AND TROOPERS
ISP alerts in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, RAM, and Volkswagen onboard infotainment systems
“Move Over crashes are preventable and we’ve had too many troopers killed and injured because of them,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “To keep both ISP troopers and drivers safe, ISP continues to identify new ways to alert people when they need to slow down and move over. Our partnership with HAAS Alert will help us ensure drivers are paying attention and focused on the road ahead.”
Building on ISP’s partnership with Google Public Sector and Move Over crash notifications in Waze and Google Maps, the partnership with HAAS Alert will expand these real-time, GPS-based alerts to even more drivers of ISP traffic activity on the road, urging them to slow down and move over and making roads safer for all drivers.
“We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance public safety,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. “This partnership with HAAS Alert is a significant step towards ensuring that drivers receive timely and critical information, ultimately helping to save lives on our roads.”
To alert drivers to slow down and move over, ISP generates information about a crash, traffic stop, motorist assist, or debris in the roadway, which HAAS Alert then pushes to Safety Cloud for distribution to select vehicle infotainment systems. As drivers approach the GPS location of the ISP trooper, they will see a police icon and receive an alert to slow down and move over.
On March 28, 2019, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was conducting a motor carrier safety inspection on U.S. Route 20. Trooper Jones-Story was outside of her vehicle with the emergency lights on when another semi-truck hit her squad car. Trooper Jones-Story was killed as a result.
This new notification system will help drivers see in advance the locations where ISP is handling a crash or other traffic activity, warning people to slow down and move over.
More information about Illinois’ Scott’s Law can be found on the ISP website, as well as a Scott’s Law dashboard that includes information and data about ISP crashes.
Video of the news conference can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ILStatePolice/.