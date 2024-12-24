ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ARRESTS WILMINGTON MAN IN FATAL CRASH WITH STATE TROOPER

December 24, 2024

JOLIET – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 arrested 69-year-old John Fleet of Wilmington, IL for Scott’s Law (Class 4 Felony) after a fatal crash last night involving Trooper Clay M. Carns.

Around 9:42 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, Trooper Carns observed debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, and he initiated his emergency lights, pulling over to the right shoulder. Trooper Carns exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane grabbing the debris when a Chevrolet Silverado struck Trooper Carns. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as John Fleet. ​

Trooper Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximately 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. ​ Fleet was not injured and remained on scene.

Trooper Carns was 35 years old and served 11 years as an officer with ISP. ​ He was assigned to Troop 3. ​ He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, parents Patti and Danny Carns, and siblings Chad Carns, Erica (Carns) Raciack, and Elyssa Carns.

Trooper Clay M. Carns

On December 24, 2024, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a Scott’s Law charge against Fleet. ISP also issued Fleet multiple Illinois Vehicle Code citations. These are not detainable offenses and Fleet was released.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 26 Move Over Law-related crashes with twelve troopers injured and one death. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022 leaving 13 troopers injured. ​ The Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ​ ​

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.

John Fleet (M/69)