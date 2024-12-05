Dec 5

8th Grade Tigers were able to defeat ICS 49-47 in a game that came down to the wire.   The Tigers jumped out to a 17-13 first quarter advantage.  However, foul trouble would find the Tigers down 33-43 at the end of the 3rd.   The fourth quater would be all Tigers as they stepped it up on defense and held ICS Scoreless for just over 6 minutes.  With two minutes to go in the game the Tigers would tie it the game at 43 after a Mason Jordan steal and layup.  A Brody Grimes put back would give the TIgers their first lead since the first quarter 45-43.   ICS would answer and tie it at 45.   After a couple of defensive deflections by Grimes and Ty Tjelle the Tigers would get the ball back.   An assist from Fallon Stein to Ryan Male would lead to a Tiger 47-45 lead.  ICS would score again with 20 seconds left on the clock.  The Tigers would answer with another Stein pass to Male for a layup with 10 seconds on the clock.   The Tiger Defense behind Brody Grimes was able to seal the win.   Grimes finished with 20 points, Jordan 16, Male 8, Stein 5.  Jordan added 12 rebounds and 7 steals.   Stein had 7 assists.

The 6th Grade Tigers lost to Immaculate Conception 25-24. Our leading Scorer Cal had 13 points followed by Peyton with 9 points and Dominick with 2 points.

Nov 25

7th Grade Tigers played solid defense to earn their 6th win of the season.   Kash Olsen led all scorers with 15 points.   He also added 6 steals.   Jaxon Pluger added 7 points and 3 assists.   Kash Kerner had 4 points and 14 rebounds.   Talon Mack added 3 points, Tyler Futia 2 points.   Chase Chandler had 10 rebounds.  The game stayed close until the 4th quarter when GSWB was able to extend their lead late to 10.   The final score was GSWB 31 Odell 21.
The 8th Grade Tigers were in control the entire way.  Mason Jordan led the way with a 17 point 11 rebound double double.   Ryan Male added 8 points and 8 rebounds.   Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7, Fallon Stein 7, Brody Grimes and John Johnson each with 2.

Nov 21

The 7th Grade earned a 48-23 win over Tri-Point.   Kash Olsen led all scorers with 17 points and added 5 steals.   Kash Kerner added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.   Jaxon Pluger had 5 steals of his own and 6 points.   Also scoring for the Tigers were Chase Chandler 4 points, Tyler Futia 3 points, and Harly Kral 2 points.   Brayson Brown had 4 assists.
The 8th Grade Tigers would jump out to an early lead with a great first quarter.   TriPoint would battle back to within 2, but the Tiger defense would step up and force turnovers to earn the Tigers a 37-24 win.   Mason Jordan had 16 points, Ryan Male played a solid game with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.   Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7 points, Brody Grimes 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points.   Grimes also had 7 steals.   Parker Thompson stepped up on defense late in the first half when the Tigers were in foul trouble and grabbed two steals.

Nov 20

GSWB Boys 7th Grade were home against Grand Ridge.  The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead and stayed in control the entire game.   Kash Olsen led GSWB with 13 points and 5 rebounds.  Kash Kerner played a solid game adding 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals and 6 points.  Also scoring for the Tigers was Jaxon Pluger with 12 points, Chase Chandler 4 points, Brayson Brown and Tyler Futia each added 2 points.  The Final score was 39-27.
After a slow start the 8th Grade contest came down to the wire. However, GSWB could not pull off the comeback and fell 47-51 to Grand Ridge. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 25 points. David Allen knocked down 3 3’s for 9 points, Brody Grimes added 7 points, Ryan Male 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Mason Jordan 13, Ryan Male 11 and Ty Tjelle 5. Jordan also added 5 steals.
Our 5/6th Boys Basketball Tigers lost to Wilmington 31-13. Cal Christensen led the team with 7 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 4 points and Brayton Vaughn with 2 points.

Nov 18

The 7th Grade Boys improved their record to 3-1 with a win over Ransom.   The Tigers took control of the game early and used solid defense to keep a strong Ransom team in check.   Kash Kerner would tally a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.   Kash Olsen would add 16 points of his own.   Tyler Futia chipped in 12 points and Talon Mack added 4.   Brayson Brown was solid on the defensive end of the floor helping control Ransom’s guards.  The final score was 48-33.
The 8th Grade found themselves in an intense battle the entire night.  The Tigers were able to stay within 10 of their opponents most of the night.   In the fourth quarter Ransom was able to pull away and the Tigers finished with a 24-48 loss.   Mason Jordan and Brody Grimes each had 6 points.  Jordan was the leading rebounder with 10 and added 6 steals.   Ryan Male added 5 points and 8 boards.   Also scoring for the Tigers were Fallon Stein with 4 and David Allen 3.   Ty Tjelle was key on defense for the Tigers creating a lot of ball pressure and forced turnovers.

Nov 13

The GSWB Tigers hosted Streator Woodland on Wednesday.
The 7th Grade matchup was all GSWB as the Tigers would win with a final score of 39-9.   Kash Olsen led the way with 17 points including 3 3 point field goals.   Jaxon Pluger added 8 points and 4 steals, Also scoring for the Tigers were Tyler Futia with 6, Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler with 4 each.   Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Kerner, Harrison DeYoung and Harley Kral each with 5.
The 8th Grade Tigers grabbed their first win of the season.  The Tigers took the lead into the half 21-10.   A 19 point 3rd quarter which included solid defense, great ball movement and balanced scoring put the Tigers in control the rest of the way.   The final score was 41-20.   Eight Tiger players would end the night in the scoring column.  Mason Jordan 14, Brody Grimes and Ryan Male 8, David Allen 4, Ty Tjelle hit a 3 pointer, Fallon Stein 2 points, Gavin Burger and Rylin Wright each made one freethrow.   Grimes also added 12 rebounds and Male 11.   John Johson grabbed two steals in the win.

5/6th Boys Basketball took a tough loss against woodland with the score 38-20. Our Tigers held strong throughout the game on defense and played very well with our heads held very high.

            Cal Christensen (GGS) led the team with 9 points followed by Brayton Vaughn(SWGS) with 6 points, Nick Wells(BES) with 3 points and Peyton Welsh(GGS) with 2 points.

Nov 7

The GSWB 7th and 8th grade boys hosted Herscher Limestone Thursday night.

The 7th grade earned their first win of the season 27-20.   After a slow offense start, the Tigers were able to use their defense to spark their offense at the end of the 2nd quarter to put them within 3 at the half.   A 12-1 3rd quarter would give the Tigers the lead and they would never look back.  Kash Olsen led the Tigers with 10 points.   Kash Kerner added 7 points, led all rebounders with 14 and added 4 assists.   Talon Mack had 6 points and 7 rebounds.   Chase Chandler and Jaxon Pluger each added 2 points.

The 8th grade Tigers played a solid 1st quarter staying within a point of Herscher, but during the second quarter the Tigers struggled to find some offense and found themselves down 10 at the half.   Despite a solid effort to battle back within 7 the Tigers were not able to overcome the early deficit and fell 23-33.  Brody Grimes was dominant on both ends of the court ending with a double-double including  14 points, 11 rebounds and 7 blocks.   Ryan Male brought in 10 boards and added a basket.    Mason Jordan added 6 points and 5 rebounds.   Ty Tjelle added 5 rebounds 2 assists and 2 steals.  David Allen added 1 point.

Nov 6

5/6th BBK lost at home to the Morris Braves in the first game 48-13. The Tigers held strong on defense with Braydon Vaughn from SWGS scoring 4 and Cal Christensen from GGS Scoring 4 points. Followed by Nick Wells BES with 2 and Peyton Welsh from GGS with 2.
The Tigers won the 2nd Game with a final score 4-2. Game was tied with Brayton Vaughn scoring 4, hitting the final 2 points at the buzzer.

Nov 5

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Tigers opened their season on Monday in Morris against Morris Grade School.

The 7th Grade played in an intense defensive battle where they held a lead until late in the fourth quarter when Morris was able to put a run together to take a lead. A couple of made free throws at the end of the quarter would help Morris. The Tigers would end up with a 13-16 loss. Jaxon Pluger had 6 points, Kash Kerner 5, Tyler Futia 2. Kerner, Talon Mack, and Chase Chandler were solid rebounders for the Tigers.
The 8th Grade found themselves behind early in the first quarter 11-2.   The Tigers worked hard and made some solid runs but were never able to overcome that early lead.   The final score was 49-25.   Mason Jordan led all scorers with 15 points, Ryan Male added 6, David Allen and Brody Grimes each added a bucket.
