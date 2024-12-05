Dec 5

8th Grade Tigers were able to defeat ICS 49-47 in a game that came down to the wire. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-13 first quarter advantage. However, foul trouble would find the Tigers down 33-43 at the end of the 3rd. The fourth quater would be all Tigers as they stepped it up on defense and held ICS Scoreless for just over 6 minutes. With two minutes to go in the game the Tigers would tie it the game at 43 after a Mason Jordan steal and layup. A Brody Grimes put back would give the TIgers their first lead since the first quarter 45-43. ICS would answer and tie it at 45. After a couple of defensive deflections by Grimes and Ty Tjelle the Tigers would get the ball back. An assist from Fallon Stein to Ryan Male would lead to a Tiger 47-45 lead. ICS would score again with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers would answer with another Stein pass to Male for a layup with 10 seconds on the clock. The Tiger Defense behind Brody Grimes was able to seal the win. Grimes finished with 20 points, Jordan 16, Male 8, Stein 5. Jordan added 12 rebounds and 7 steals. Stein had 7 assists.

The 6th Grade Tigers lost to Immaculate Conception 25-24. Our leading Scorer Cal had 13 points followed by Peyton with 9 points and Dominick with 2 points.

Nov 25

7th Grade Tigers played solid defense to earn their 6th win of the season. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 15 points. He also added 6 steals. Jaxon Pluger added 7 points and 3 assists. Kash Kerner had 4 points and 14 rebounds. Talon Mack added 3 points, Tyler Futia 2 points. Chase Chandler had 10 rebounds. The game stayed close until the 4th quarter when GSWB was able to extend their lead late to 10. The final score was GSWB 31 Odell 21.

The 8th Grade Tigers were in control the entire way. Mason Jordan led the way with a 17 point 11 rebound double double. Ryan Male added 8 points and 8 rebounds. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7, Fallon Stein 7, Brody Grimes and John Johnson each with 2.

Nov 21

The 7th Grade earned a 48-23 win over Tri-Point. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 17 points and added 5 steals. Kash Kerner added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Pluger had 5 steals of his own and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Chase Chandler 4 points, Tyler Futia 3 points, and Harly Kral 2 points. Brayson Brown had 4 assists.

The 8th Grade Tigers would jump out to an early lead with a great first quarter. TriPoint would battle back to within 2, but the Tiger defense would step up and force turnovers to earn the Tigers a 37-24 win. Mason Jordan had 16 points, Ryan Male played a solid game with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7 points, Brody Grimes 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Grimes also had 7 steals. Parker Thompson stepped up on defense late in the first half when the Tigers were in foul trouble and grabbed two steals.

Nov 20

GSWB Boys 7th Grade were home against Grand Ridge. The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead and stayed in control the entire game. Kash Olsen led GSWB with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Kash Kerner played a solid game adding 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers was Jaxon Pluger with 12 points, Chase Chandler 4 points, Brayson Brown and Tyler Futia each added 2 points. The Final score was 39-27.

After a slow start the 8th Grade contest came down to the wire. However, GSWB could not pull off the comeback and fell 47-51 to Grand Ridge. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 25 points. David Allen knocked down 3 3’s for 9 points, Brody Grimes added 7 points, Ryan Male 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Mason Jordan 13, Ryan Male 11 and Ty Tjelle 5. Jordan also added 5 steals.