DEC 2

GSW vs Tri-Point
GSW varsity girls lost to Tri-Point 62-25
Points
Maddie Simms 12 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
Aubrey Male 4 points
We are now 1-6 overall now. We play at Manteno on Wednesday night at 5:30.

Seneca vs Henry

1    2    3   4    Total

Lady Irish   9  22  13  20    64
Henry         16  5    8    5     34
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    26 – 8 3’s tied school record
Tessa Krull            8
Audry McNabb    8
Next up @ Marquette Thursday 12/5/24
5-1 (2-0)

Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.

NOV 27

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 47-22
Points
Maddie Simms 7 points
Grace Olsen 6 points
Maya Cacello 6 points
We are now 1-5 overall.

NOV 25

Dwight Varsity 58 vs  Midland Varsity 52
Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 4 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 15 points, 5 rebounds
Issy Bunting 8 points, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 48
Midland JV 25
Liv Buck had 18 points

Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1    2    3      4   Total

Lady Irish             7    20   12   14    53
Putnam County   11    6    2     16    35
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     14
Evelyn O Connor  11
Alyssa Zellers        11
4-1 (1-0
Next up Monday 12/2 vs Henry 6:00 Var only

NOV 23

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.

Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual

1     2     3      4    Total

Lady Irish            5    13   19   24     61
Peoria Manual    12   7    18    20     57
3rd place in Thanksgiving Tourney
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       23
Evelyn O Connor    9
Lainie Olson            8

NOV 22

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 45-11.
The team is now 1-3 overall and finished in 6th place in the tournament. The next game is this coming Monday night at Herscher.
There is only a  varsity team this year so all games should be played at 5:30

NOV 21

Dwight vs Newark
Lady Trojan Varsity girls basketball defeated Newark last night 58-25.  Mikayla Chambers 23 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds, Ryan Bean 12 points, 10 rebounds & Makayla Wahl-Seabert 10 points, 3 rebounds.
GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-32
Points
Grace Olsen 12 points
Maddie Simms 11 points
We are now 1-2 overall.

Senaca @ Serena

1     2     3     4   OT    Total

Lady Irish    3      6     7     2    2      20
Serena        4      5     4     5    5      23
Leading Scorers
Audry McNabb   6
Alyssa Zellers    5
2-1  – Next up Saturday 11/23 @ Flanagan 1:00

NOV 20

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 51-18
Points
Maddie Simms 10 points
Aubrey Male 5 points
Record is  now 1-1 and play again Nov 21 at 8:00pm vs. Grant Park.

NOV 19

Dwight 56 @ Somonauk 50
Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk last night 56 – 50. Mikayla Chambers 22 pts, 4 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds, Sophie Buck 8 pts, 5 rebounds & Ryan Bean 7 pts, 12 rebounds

Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16

1      2     3     4    Total

Lady Irish     20    18   9     7      54
Streator        3       5     3     5     16
Leading Scorers
Aubrie Jackson  10 Points
Alyssa Zellers     7 Points
Lainie Olson       7 Points
2-0 Next up Thursday 11/21 vs Serena at Home 5:30

NOV 18 

Dwight 41@ Sandwich 54
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points, 6 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Sophie Buck  7 points, 4 rebounds

Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24

1       2      3      4     Total

Lady Irish    17     17    20     6        60
Herscher      4       4      10    6        24
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        17
Graysen Provance 11
Lainie Olson            9
1-0
