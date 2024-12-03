DEC 2

GSW vs Tri-Point

GSW varsity girls lost to Tri-Point 62-25

Points

Maddie Simms 12 points

Grace Olsen 9 points

Aubrey Male 4 points

We are now 1-6 overall now. We play at Manteno on Wednesday night at 5:30.

Seneca vs Henry

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 22 13 20 64

Henry 16 5 8 5 34

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 26 – 8 3’s tied school record

Tessa Krull 8

Audry McNabb 8

Next up @ Marquette Thursday 12/5/24

5-1 (2-0)

Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.

NOV 27

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 47-22

Points

Maddie Simms 7 points

Grace Olsen 6 points

Maya Cacello 6 points

We are now 1-5 overall.

NOV 25

Dwight Varsity 58 vs Midland Varsity 52

Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 4 rebounds

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 15 points, 5 rebounds

Issy Bunting 8 points, 8 rebounds

Dwight JV 48 Midland JV 25 Liv Buck had 18 points

Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 7 20 12 14 53

Putnam County 11 6 2 16 35

Leading scorers

Audry McNabb 14

Evelyn O Connor 11

Alyssa Zellers 11

4-1 (1-0

Next up Monday 12/2 vs Henry 6:00 Var only

NOV 23

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.

Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 5 13 19 24 61

Peoria Manual 12 7 18 20 57

3rd place in Thanksgiving Tourney

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 23

Evelyn O Connor 9

Lainie Olson 8

NOV 22

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 45-11.

The team is now 1-3 overall and finished in 6th place in the tournament. The next game is this coming Monday night at Herscher.

There is only a varsity team this year so all games should be played at 5:30

NOV 21

Dwight vs Newark

Lady Trojan Varsity girls basketball defeated Newark last night 58-25. Mikayla Chambers 23 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds, Ryan Bean 12 points, 10 rebounds & Makayla Wahl-Seabert 10 points, 3 rebounds.

GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-32

Points

Grace Olsen 12 points

Maddie Simms 11 points

We are now 1-2 overall.

Senaca @ Serena

1 2 3 4 OT Total

Lady Irish 3 6 7 2 2 20

Serena 4 5 4 5 5 23

Leading Scorers

Audry McNabb 6

Alyssa Zellers 5

2-1 – Next up Saturday 11/23 @ Flanagan 1:00

NOV 20

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 51-18

Points

Maddie Simms 10 points

Aubrey Male 5 points

Record is now 1-1 and play again Nov 21 at 8:00pm vs. Grant Park.

NOV 19

Dwight 56 @ Somonauk 50

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk last night 56 – 50. Mikayla Chambers 22 pts, 4 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds, Sophie Buck 8 pts, 5 rebounds & Ryan Bean 7 pts, 12 rebounds

Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 20 18 9 7 54

Streator 3 5 3 5 16

Leading Scorers

Aubrie Jackson 10 Points

Alyssa Zellers 7 Points

Lainie Olson 7 Points

2-0 Next up Thursday 11/21 vs Serena at Home 5:30

NOV 18

Dwight 41@ Sandwich 54

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points, 6 rebounds

Mikayla Chambers 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Sophie Buck 7 points, 4 rebounds

Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 17 17 20 6 60

Herscher 4 4 10 6 24

Leading Scorers

Alyssa Zellers 17

Graysen Provance 11

Lainie Olson 9

1-0