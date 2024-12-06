The 2024 Annual Gardner South Wilmington Panther Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place during the 2024 GSW Homecoming basketball games on December 13.

This year’s inductees are Julienne Coulter and Leslie Barna.

They will be inducted along with last year’s candidates, Dan Anderson and Sharon Leve. The new inductees will join fellow Hall of Famers: Katy Wepprect, Philip Jerbi, George Bexson, Richard Joyce, David Doglio, Leroy Brandt, James Fair, Daniel Jerbi, Matthew Jerbi, Terry Marketti, John Hollmeyer, and Nancy Riggi.

Julienne Coulter beloved GSW Teacher from the years of: 1964-2003

Leslie Barna Class of 1979

The schedule for the evening is:

Homecoming, Friday, December 13, 2024

5:30 pm- Varsity Girls

6:30 pm- Panther Hall of Fame Induction

7:00 pm- Varsity Boys Basketball