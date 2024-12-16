GSW High School held their Homecoming Pep Assembly Friday, December 13 and announced the 2024-25 Court.

Congratulations to:

(Front Row: Freshmen = Lily Buck & Caden Christensen, Juniors = Leanna Freeman & Roman Faletti, and Sophomores = Ella Mack & Aiden Bodine.)

(Back Row: Seniors: Josh Conger, Logan Conger, King – Cole Hampson & Queen – Kendall Huston, Alison Howard and Tess Brooks.)

Homecoming Basketball games were held on Friday night, vs. Newark. JV boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys all played. The GSW HS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was also held during the games, inducting Ms. Julienne Coulter and Leslie Barna.

The Homecoming Dance was held Saturday night, December 14 at the GSW High School gymnasium from 7 to 9 PM.