Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office, along with Will County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of 48-year-old Morris man. The single-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning, 12/08/2024 around 7:30 a.m. on East Pine Bluff Road, just east of Will Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates Caleb Counterman, and a passenger were traveling eastbound on East Pine Bluff Road, when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a patch of ice and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over. Mr. Counterman was ejected from the vehicle.

Wilmington Fire Protection District Paramedics transported Mr. Counterman to the Morris Hospital Emergency Department, where he was pronounced deceased at 8:32 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.