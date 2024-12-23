Grundy County Coroner’s Office John W. Callahan, Coroner 1320 Union St.

Morris, IL 60450

Phone – 815-942-3 792

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is releasing the identify of the individual who was the victim of a shooting in Morris on December 22, 2024.

James D. Arellano, 25 of Morris was transported to Morris ER after the shooting and succumbed to his injuries at 0312 December 23, 2024.

An autopsy will take place later this date and no further details are available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Morris Police Department.