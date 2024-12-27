Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced several new laws initiated by his office will take effect at the start of the new year. The initiatives were passed earlier this year by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law. They include: Preventing Catalytic Converter Theft

New legislation makes it more difficult for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters by requiring recyclable metal dealers keep a record of the vehicle identification number (VIN) and the catalytic converter itself. In addition, the seller of a catalytic converter must provide a copy of the certificate of title or registration indicating ownership of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed, making it easier for law enforcement to investigate potential crimes. “For far too long it has been far too easy for thieves to steal and resell catalytic converters from the vehicles of law-abiding Illinoisans,” Giannoulias said. “This legislation will deter theft and expedite law enforcement investigations by requiring scrap metal dealers to keep detailed records of the parts they purchase. “ Catalytic converter theft is a crime that frequently results in hundreds to thousands of dollars in unexpected vehicle repairs. In recent years, the skyrocketing value of the precious metals found in catalytic converters has resulted in a larger incentive for theft. Catalytic converter theft spiked 288% from 2020 to 2022, latest figures show. House Bill 4589 was sponsored by State Representative Jay Hoffman (113th District – Belleville) and State Senator Michael Hastings (19th District – Frankfort). Assisting Victims of Crime

Victims of vehicle theft can now apply for free replacement license plates and registration stickers if they provide a police report or affidavit showing the original plates were stolen. “Extraordinary obstacles are presented to victims whenever a vehicle theft occurs. Through no fault of their own, they are faced with the daunting task of repairing what has been damaged and attempting to recover what has been lost,” Giannoulias said. “Waiving these replacement fees is a small but important step in helping victims return to a sense of normalcy after suffering such a significant loss.” In 2022, the most recent vehicle theft data, there were 38,649 thefts statewide, an increase of more than 10,000 cases compared to the year prior. More than 22,000 of the thefts occurred in Chicago that year, where thefts doubled compared to 2021. Senate Bill 3471 was sponsored by State Senator Elgie R. Sims Jr. (17th District –Chicago) and State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth (92nd District – Peoria). Enhancing Scott’s Law

Scott’s Law, also called the “Move Over” law, requires motorists approaching a stopped emergency vehicle to proceed with caution and yield the right of way by moving out of the lane adjacent to the emergency vehicle. If that’s not possible – such as if the road only is two lanes – drivers are expected to reduce speed as they pass the scene. This new legislation will ensure that individuals operating a vehicle yield the right-of-way by making a lane change AND reducing their speed when approaching the scene of an accident, emergency or construction zone. This will result in safer road conditions for emergency responders, construction workers and all motorists. “Passed in 2001, Scott’s Law has proven an effective measure to improve road safety, but we can always do more to protect those that protect us,” Giannoulias said. “Requiring both a lane change and a reduction in speed when approaching stationary vehicles in an emergency or construction zone will keep all Illinois road users safer, especially those that build, maintain and patrol our roadways.”





**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader. House Bill 5370 was sponsored by State Representative Jay Hoffman (113th District –Belleville) and State Senator Celina Villanueva (12th District – Chicago). Honoring Gold Star Families

Under this measure, initiated by State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (84th District – Aurora), qualified family members can display a Gold Star Family designation on their driver’s license or state ID card to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved one. The immediate family members of a person who lost their life while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces qualify for the designation at no additional cost after completing an Affirmation of Gold Star form. Immediate family members include parents, widows or widowers, children or stepchildren, brothers or half-brothers, and sisters or half-sisters. Senate Bill 2959 was sponsored by State Representative Kifowit and State Senator Tom Bennett (53rd District – Morris).