Gardner Area Band Receives Generous Donation From Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1024 Women’s Auxiliary

The Gardner Area Band has recently received a generous donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1024 Women’s Auxiliary. Vice-President Joan Harrop, representing the Auxiliary, chose the band for this special gift, recognizing the exceptional work that Band Director Michael Leone has done in creating a vibrant and enriching environment for students.

The Women’s Auxiliary expressed their strong support for the band and its members, highlighting the invaluable opportunities the program offers for students to showcase their musical talents. This donation will help to further the band’s success and support Mr. Leone’s continued dedication to the students’ musical growth.

The Gardner Area Band, which has not lost a competition in over nine and a half years, has earned recognition at the local, state, and even national levels. This impressive achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both the students and their director.

Pictured (from left to right) are band members Olivia Siano, Jaci Wilkey, Hailey Balcom, Aubrey Male, and Grace Vitko, alongside Band Director Michael Leone. The Gardner Area Band and its members are grateful for the support from the Eagles Auxiliary, which will provide further opportunities for students to excel in their musical endeavors.