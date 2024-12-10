The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, December 9, 2024 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

Trustees in attendance were Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson and Brian Berta. Absent were Trustee Josh Jahn and Mayor Paul Johnson. Trustee Kinkade presided as president for the meeting.

Also present were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

CONSENT AGENDA

Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of December 9 bills of $216,290.96 Minutes of November 25, 2024, Village Board Meeting The October 2024 Treasurer’s Report 2025 Meeting Dates

PUBLIC FORUM

Randy Irvin, representing State Representative Jason Bunting’s office, was on hand to remind residents and the Board that Representative Bunting’s office in Dwight was available to help constituents with any of their needs.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported that his officers had been issuing warnings for violations of the overnight street parking ban which began December 1, but would begin issuing actual tickets on December 10.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reminded residents who have received letters from UMI to call and schedule their water meter replacements. At this point, letters have only been sent to residents on the north section of the Village.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

The following ordinances were approved:

Ordinance 1528 Abating GO Waterwork Bonds Series 2021a The amount of this abatement was $316,007.50. Ordinance 1529 Abating GO TIF Bond Series 2016B The amount of this abatement was $137,310.10. Ordinance 1530 Abating GO TIF Bond Series 2021B The amount of this abatement was $55,335.00. Ordinance 1531 Abating GO Sales Tax Bond Series 2021C The amount of this abatement was $385,572.50. Ordinance 1535 Amending Chapter 3 Section 3.103 This ordinance amendment establishes regular Board Meetings in 2025 to be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of May and December, which will be held the third Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Ordinance 1536 Amending Chapter 3 Section 3.208 This ordinance amendment establishes Standing Committee meetings to be held on the third Tuesday of each month. Ordinance 1538 Amending Chapter 10 Section 10.501 This ordinance amendment bans parking on both the east and west sides of Bannon Drive from the intersection of Route 17 and Bannon Drive to the intersection of Ken Street and Bannon Drive.

OLD BUSINESS

A Preliminary Engineering Services agreement for the amount of $20,000 with Norfolk Southern Railroad was approved. This will authorize Norfolk and Southern to begin investigating the proposed installation of a supplemental culvert to carry West Fork Gooseberry Creek under Norfolk and Southern tracks.

NEW BUSINESS

An updated Building Fee schedule was approved which will allow for the Village to get reimbursed for certain professional fees incurred for new development projects.

Discussion on a pre-construction contract with Vissering on the Public Works rebuild project was tabled to give Trustees more time to review.

The Board approved a contract with Axon for five tasers and training. Cost for the first year is covered by a grant, with annual payments in years 2 – 5 of $5,566.85.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Board moved into Executive Session to discuss “Sale or Lease of Real Estate” and “Litigation”. No action resulted from this session.

The next Regular Village Board meeting will be December 23.