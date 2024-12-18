The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, December 16, 2024 and passed Ordinance 1537 establishing the recommended tax levy amount of $1,322,375 for 2024. This is an increase of $300,384 (29.39%) over the previous year levy of $1,021,991 and resulting in a levy rate of 1.432%. The actual levy rate in 2023 was 1.2137%.

Village property in 2024 increased in valuation by $8,137,410 (9.66%). The Livingston County portion increased from $72,150,314 to $78,853,308 (10.68%) and Grundy County increased from $12,057,323 to $12,491,739 (3.60%).

Of the $300,384 increase, new line items of $137,000 for Police Protection and $76,000 for Public Building Restoration have been added to the budget.

The Police Protection increase is a result of unfunded state mandates and ongoing struggles by the Village of maintaining proper police staffing levels. In order to hire and retain police officers, wages and benefit packages may need to be upgraded.

The Public Building Restoration fund will aid in covering costs that insurance will not cover of rebuilding the Public Works Building. It is a budget line item that is not expected to be recurring.

The tax levy increase is estimated to add an additional $164 to a home valued at $225,000.

In other business, the Board approved a pre-construction contract with Vissering Construction to manage the Public Works Building rebuild, pending revisions to the contract by the Village Attorney.

In New Business, the Board also approved the resignation of Police Officer Brian Maier who has accepted a position with the Illinois State Police. Maier has been with the department for ten years.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Jenny Johnson, and Brian Berta. Absent was Justin Eggenberger. Also at the meeting were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

The next Village Board Meeting will be Monday, January 28, 2025.