Dec 4

Dwight Trojan Wrestling Team started the season against Herscher and Dylan Crouch had a technical fall at 150 lbs while Adilynn Alvarez started her season off with the Trojans first pin of the year!

They then competed against Heyworth who has a solid team. Dylan Crouch notched another win by Technical Fall.

Lastly we wrestled the host Prairie Central and Dwight won three of our four bouts. Gavin Bafia earned his first victory of the season as did Freshman Dillan Warren. Dylan Crouch was consistent with a third win by Technical Fall of the young season.

Tomorrow night Dwight travels to Urbana for a double dual.