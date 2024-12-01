Dec 1

Boys Basketball: The JV Boys basketball team went 2-2 over Thanksgiving defeating Earlville and Grant Park and losing a close game to Momence and losing to a very good Streator Woodland team. Leading scorers over the 4 games were Kayden Wood, Axel Kargle and Cason Johnson. They play tomorrow (Tuesday) vs. a very good Prairie Central team

Varsity Trojans had a very good game against Woodland for the 3rd/4th place game in the Rt 17 Holiday Tournament. It came down to final seconds, we got a great shot to win but it just didn’t fall. I’m very proud of our effort as a team as we are slowly coming together. Once again we had lots of contributors.

Joey Starks- 16pts

Evan Cox- 15pts

Nov 20

Girls Basketball: JV Lady Trojans defeated Indian Creek last night 34-32. Olivia Buck 11pts, 4 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers 8 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and Addy Avilez 5 points, 3 rebounds & 2 steals.

Nov 16

The varsity football team hosted Farmington for the IHSA quarterfinal game on Saturday. The Trojans gave their best effort, but were not able to secure the upset over the number 1 seed. The offense was able to collect more than 200 yards on the day with Evan Cox, Dylan Crouch and Ayden Collom each rushing for more than 50 yards. But the big plays weren’t there, and occasional miscues and penalties stalled the Trojans offensive drives. Despite the loss, the Varsity had a remarkable season by accomplishing something that has never been done in Trojan Football history. The 2024 football team ended a 41 year drought of winning a playoff game, and became the first team in history to make it to the quarter finals. Coach Standiford would like to thank everyone for all the support throughout the season. This was a team effort and a lot of people played a huge part in making it all happen. From the student section, the band, the administration, everyone working in the press box, parents, maintenance staff, bus drivers and so much more.. The football team would like to thank everyone for making this season so special.

Oct 28

Volleyball: Lady Trojans beat Flanagan in 3 sets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19 last night in the first round of regionals. Maci Johnson 6 digs, 16 assist, 1 block, 5 kills, Claire Sandeno 16 digs, 5 kills, Delaney Boucher 4 blocks, 9 kills & Mikayla Chambers 14 digs, 6 kills.

Oct 22

Volleyball: JV Lady Trojans beat Woodland 29-27, 25-21. Kamryn Folkers 7 kills, 2 digs & Miranda Bovelle 2 aces, 1 dig.

Varsity lost to Woodland in 3 sets, 22-25, 25-20 and 19-25. Sophie Buck- 2 aces, 13 digs, 6 assists, Mikayla Wahl-Seabert- 10 digs, 7 kills & Delaney Boucher- 10 kills, 6 blocks.

Oct 21

Volleyball: Lady Trojans lost to Pontiac in 2 sets, 16-25, 10-25. Overall record is 12-16, 3-4 conference. Brynn Connor- 1 ace, 1 dig, 3 kills

Maci Johnson- 3 digs, 9 assist, 1 kill & Claire Sandeno- 9 digs, 4 kills.

Tonight, the Lady Trojans host the Woodland Warriors in a conference match beginning at 5:30pm. Varsity will follow at 6:30pm. It is also Senior night, so come and support these ladies.

Oct 19

Football: Trojans JV football season ended Saturday at home with a loss to Allemon with a score of 14-22. FInal record of 3 wins and 4 losses. Trojans put together some long drives but just couldn’t get the punch in scores needed to win. Touchdowns scored by Reed Millette and Ryker Anderson on offense. Zach Bumpous, Ty Frobish, and Alex Ortiz led the defense in tackles. Overall it was a great learning season for all players and the future will be bright.

The Varsity football team hosted Alton Marquette on Saturday for Senior Day, and defeated the explorers by a score of 42-0. Leading the offense was Ayden Collom with 3 rushing touchdowns, Evan Cox with 2 rushing touchdowns, and Dylan Crouch with 1. To go along with his 3 rushing touchdowns, Ayden Collom reached 1,000 yards rushing on the season. On the defensive side, the Trojans held Alton to under 50 yards rushing. Leading the way was the entire defensive line who controlled the line of scrimmage the entire game. The win brings the Trojans record to 5-3 and they will travel to Ottawa Marquette this Friday, kickoff is at 7:00PM.

Girls Golf: Bella Dinelli participated in the girls 1A state finals this weekend. While she was unable to advance, she left it all on the course and played a great round! What an accomplishment it is to participate in a a state final! Great job to Bella for making it as far as she did!

Oct 17

Volleyball: Lady Trojans were beat by Marquette in 2 sets, 12-25, 15-25. Lady Trojans took 4th place in the TCC tournament out of 10 teams. Claire Sandeno 1ace, 11 digs, 6 kills, Brynn Connor 1 dig, 3 kills & Makayla Wahl Seabert 1 ace, 6 digs, 2 kills. Congratulations to Claire Sandeno and Delaney Boucher were selected as TCC All Tournament team members.

Football: JV kicks off at 12 against Alleman & Senior Day begins immediately after. Varsity kicks off after Seniors are announced and they play Alton Marquette. Come on out and support your Trojans for their last home game!

Oct 14

Volleyball: Varsity beat Streator Woodland in 2 sets, 25-14, 25-16. Lady Trojans will play Henry in a semi final match at 6:30pm at Ottawa Marquette.

Sophi Buck- 2aces, 2 digs, 10 assist

Delaney Boucher- 3 blocks, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills

Maci Johnson- 1 digs, 6 assist, 1 block, 4 kills

Football: JV Trojan football couldn’t pull off the late comeback and fell 14-22 to Ottawa Marquette last night. Offensively the passing game lead the way with Tysen Sorensen connecting for two big completions to Trevor Jensen. Zach Bumpous also had two catches for touchdowns in the game. Defensively, the linebackers of Kayden Wood, Reed Millette and Zach Bumpous had most of the tackles on the night. McKay Gleeson had an interception on defense as well. JV will be back on our home field this Saturday at noon.

The Varsity football team defeated St Bede last Friday by a score of 29-27. Several individuals made big plays throughout the game. Collin Bachand was able to connect with Drew Anderson, Dylan Crouch, Evan Cox and Joey Starks which kept drives alive and eventually led to touchdowns. The defense was led by Caiden Nelson and Dylan Crouch who each had 9 tackles. Will Anderson was the defensive hero when he stuffed St Bede’s two-point conversion to keep the Trojans ahead with only 55 seconds left in the game. Ayden Collom recovered the onside kick to secure the victory. The win puts the Varsity record to 4-3. With a win this Saturday against Alton Marquette, the Trojans will become playoff eligible for the second year in a row. Kickoff is at 2PM.

Band: The Marching Trojans ended their competitive season with back to back victories. At Metamora last weekend, the marching band won the awards for Best Color Guard and Best General Effect, and won 1st Place in Class 1A. Great job Marching Trojans for a super successful season, and don’t miss out on their final halftime performance at this week’s last home football game!

Oct 9

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team last night defeated GSW 25-19, 25-23. Leading the team was Olivia Buck with 12 assists & 5pts. Raegan Brown led the team with seven digs and 3 Ace serves. Kaitlyn Todd had four kills and 6service pts. & Kailynn Haggard had two kills.

JV beat Gardner in 3 sets last night 25-21, 23-25, 15-13. Madlynn Lucas 3 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces & Olivia Valdez 2 blocks, 2 kills

Varsity beat Gardner in 3 sets, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21. Claire Sandeno 3aces, 14 digs, 18 kills, Delaney Boucher 7 digs, 5 blocks, 4 kills & Mikayla Wahl Seabert 19 digs, 9 kills

Scholastic Bowl: The Scholastic Bowl Officers were recently elected by their team of peers. They are as follows: President-Kai Baer, VP-Jennifer Ramirez, Secretary/Treasurer-June Maldonado, Representatives are Anson Lucas, Addison Eggenberger, Willow Tucker & Katy Dolan. Congratulations; we expect nothing but the best from each of you.

Oct 7

JV Football: JV Trojan football held onto a nailbiter last night against Seneca winning 16-12. Trojans scored first with a 15 yard touchdown pass from Tyson Sorenson to McKay Gleeson, then a successful Kayden Wood 2 point conversion. Later a 13 yard touchdown run by Reed Millette, with another 2 point conversion by Wood. Defensively, Reed Millette led the team in tackles and Trevor Jensen knocked down a pass attempt. Tyson Sorenson secured the win with a last second interception in the endzone to end the game.

Girls Golf: It was a great day for golf yesterday in El Paso for the girls golf sectionals. Bella had to participate in a sudden death playoff to determine if she was going to state. She was able to keep it together beating out her opponents and is advancing to state as an individual! Great job Bella!!!

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team lost last night at Gibson city. 23–25. 25–21. Callie Robinson led all servers with 5 service points, including 3 ace serves. Kaitlyn Todd led the team with four kills. Olivia Buck had six assists. Kailyn Haggard had one block.

Varsity lost in 2 sets, 22-25, 12-25 to Gibson City. Delaney Boucher 1 dig, 9 kills, Mikayla Chambers 1 ace, 10 digs & Ryan Bean 2 kills.

Oct 3

Volleyball: Varsity Volleyball lost to Roanoke Benson in 2 sets last night, 23-25, 11-25. Overall record 10-11, 3-3 in conference. Sophie Buck 2aces, 4 digs, 4 assists, Claire Sandeno 8 digs, 8 kills & Mikayla Wahl Seabert 10 digs.

Oct 2

Volleyball: Freshman volleyball defeated Midland last night 25 -13, 25-16. Olivia Buck led with six assists. Grace Tjelle had 2 kills. Sophie Keri had one kill. Adilynn Avilez led the team with nine service points, which included a team high six aces. Our next match is at GCMS on Monday.

JV Lady Trojans lost in 3 & Varsity won in 2.

Boys Golf: The Boys varsity golf team competed in regionals at Dwight Country Club yesterday. They placed 5th which does not advance them as a team but Cole Boucher and Tracer Brown both shot 92. Thus places them in the top 10 and will move them to sectionals. Congratulations Gentlemen!

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans participated in the girls golf regionals at Dwight Country Club. The girls narrowly missed advancement to regionals.

Bella Dinelli was able to place second as an individual and will be advancing to sectionals at El Paso this coming Monday.

Sept 30

Football: Big win for the JV Trojans at Seneca last night. Final score 34-6. Offensively Reed Millett, Kayden Wood, Hudson Colclassure, and Ryker Anderson all ran the ball hard. Tyson Sorenson at quarterback was able to run for a score and throw for a touchdown to tight end Zach Bumpous. Defensively, the lineman controlled the game with multiple tackles by Alex Ortiz, Evan Olson, Ty Frobish, Jackson Findlay and Ethan Holte. The defense also forced 4 fumbles and recovered 3 to keep the offense on the field. Moises Martin also had his best kicking performance of the season thus far. JV Trojans will be back at home next Monday

Volleyball: Lady Trojan Volleyball traveled to Somonauk last night and all 3 teams came home with a victory! Freshman won 25-17, 25-19. Raegan Brown led the team with 7 digs. Avery Crouch had 3 kills. Olivia Buck led with 7 assists Braelyn Scheu had 4 service pts.

JV won 29-27, 26-24. Addy Sulzberger 7 digs, 6 aces, 2 kills, Kit Connor 3 aces, 5 assists, 2 digs & Olivia Buck 6 digs, 3 kills

Varsity won, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23. Maci Johnson 3 aces, 9 digs, 14A, 2 kills,

Delaney Boucher 6 kills, 2 blocks & Claire Sandeno 1ace, 13 digs, 11 kills

Sept 25

Boys Golf: Tracer Brown earned Conference Honors today at the Tri Country Conference Tournament held a Wolf Creek Golf Course. Tracers score of 85 earned him 8th place in All Conference Points. Dwight Boys finished in 5th place out of 9 schools with a score of 389.

Other Dwight Scores in the Tournament include:

Cole Boucher 101

Jareck Hirsh 101

Owen Vitko 102

Zack Kinzler 103

Maddux Delong 107

Boys Team Scores Roanoke-Benson 349 (Conference Champions) Henry Senachwine 358 Midland 361 St. Bede 362 Seneca 365 Woodland 384 Dwight 389 Putnam County 408 Marquette 454 Girls Golf: The lady Trojans traveled to Pontiac last night to participate in the Tri-County Conference match at Wolf Creek. The girls played great overall placing second in all conference as a team! Lainey Bertrand placed 5th as an individual and Bella Dinelli placed 2nd as an individual for all conference. GirlsTeam Scores Seneca 402 (Conference Champions) Dwight 446 St. Bede 485

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team took on Wilmington last night. Played Well defensively last night but just wasn’t enough 23-35 , 18 – 25. Olivia Buck led with 13 assists. Reagan Brown lead with eight digs. Callie Robinson had five kills. Avery Crouch had 4 kills Kailyn Haggard had three kills. Have a great homecoming week! JV Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 15-25 Addy Sulzberger 7 digs, 3 kills Olivia Buck 13 digs, 6 kills, Kit Connor 3digs, 3 assist, 2 kills, 1 ace Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington in 2 sets, 14-25, 15-25 Overall record 8-10, 2-2 overall. Issy Bunting 2 kills 1 block Mikayla Chambers 6 digs Claire Sandeno 5 digs, 2 kills

Sept 19

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team got their 2nd win this week at Henry, 25-7,22-25,15-10. Olivia Buck had 12 assists and 6 kills and 7 Ace serves. Callie Robinson had 6 kills, Reagan Brown had 9 digs to lead the team. Avery Crouch had 10 service pts. and Sophie Kerri registered 1 kill. The Girls will be back in action next week at Wilmington.

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Henry in 2 sets, 15-25, 9-25. Mikayla Chambers- 10 digs & Delaney Boucher- 3 kills.

Sept 18

Volleyball: Freshman volleyball team finally got back in the win column last night against Flanagan-Cornell, 25-16, 14-25, 15-11 Olivia Buck led with 12 assists, Reagan Brown had 7 Digs. Kaitlynn Todd had 7 service points and 5 kills.

JV volleyball lost to Flanagan in 3 sets 25-23, 9-25, 14-16 last night. Olivia Buck 12 digs, 5 Kills, 8 service points 3 aces & Addy Taylor 5 digs, 3 service points.

Varsity lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 25-20. Mikayla Wahl Seabert 9 digs 4 kills & Claire Sandeno 3 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills.

Sept 17

Girls Swim: The Girls Varsity Co-op Swim Team competed at Normal West High School against Normal West and Lincoln High last night. In the tri-meet, Ellora McCullough placed second in the 100M breast and second in the 100M freestyle; in the 200 Medley Relay she and the team came in second; they came in fifth in the 200 Free Relay. Their next competition is next Thursday at NHS.

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans Golf team participated in the Pontiac Invite on Monday and at home on Tuesday. The girls played very well overall and were able to beat out Watseka and Iroquois West last night for senior night. Great job girls. Top scorer was Bella Dinelli.

Sept 16

Boys Golf: Dwight Boy’s Golf hosted Streator Woodland and Putnam County at Dwight Country Club. Varsity won with an overall score of 186. Top scorers being Maddox DeLong (43), Cole Boucher (49), and Tracer Brown (56). Dwight also won the Junior Varsity Match with a score of 203. Top scorers being Brayden Jensen (46), Cash Carter and Blake Thetard with a 53 and Jack Statler shooting a 54.

Volleyball:Varsity Lady Trojan volleyball beat Clifton central in 2 sets, 25-23, 25-18. Maci Johnson 10 digs, 8assist, 3kills, Delaney Boucher 1 block, 3kills & Claire Sandeno 4aces, 7 digs, 1 assist, 7 kills.

Girls Swim: The Girls Varsity Co-op swim team will travel to NORMAL-WEST HS this evening for their swim meet. The meet starts at 5; good luck ladies. They travel to Normal HS this evening to compete in a duo-meet. We wish them the best of luck

Sep12

Volleyball: JV Lady Trojans lost to Seneca in two sets last night, 12-25, 11-25. Madilynn Lucus 4 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, Addy Sulzberger 2 digs, 1 kill & Kit Connor 3Assist, 1 kill, 1 ace.

Varsity Lady Trojans also took a loss to Seneca last night in two sets 14-25, 13-25. Claire Sandeno 7digs, 8 kills & Maci Johnson 2 digs, 6 assist, 1 kill

Sep 9

JV Football: JV Trojan football had a big bounce back win, defeating Fieldcrest by a score of 44-0. Offense was led by a great group of lineman in Evan Olsen, Zach Bumpous, Alex Ortiz, Ethan Holte and Thomas Phillips. Touchdowns were scored by Ryan Dennis, Kayden Wood, Reed Millette, and Ty Sorenson. Trojan defense held the Knights to less than 50 total yards of offense, led by tackling from Dennis, Wood, Ortiz and Ryker Anderson. Special teams player of the game goes to Moises Martin for his solo tackle after kicking off. JV Trojans will be back on the field in two weeks against St. Bede.

Boys Golf: Boys Varsity Golf Team suffered losses to Seneca and Midland last night but beat out Watseka. Top scorer was Tracer Brown with a 44. The JV Boys won last night with Blake Thetard shooting a 49 and Brayden Jensen a 51.

Volleyball: The Freshman Volleyball team started out strong last night against Fieldcrest, but errors got the better of them in the next 2 games, Scores were 25-14, 15-25. 10-15. Callie Robinson and Olivia Buck each had 4 kills. Olivia Buck led serves with 11 points and 5 aces.

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Fieldcrest 15-25, 20-25. Top performers-

Claire Sandeno 9 digs, 7 kills, Mikayla Chambers 12 digs & Delaney Boucher 3 kills, 1block.

Sep 5

Volleyball: The first road trip of the season ended up being a tough one for the freshman volleyball team. Lost to Putnam County 14-25, 23-25.

Reagan Brown had 6 digs, Avery Crouch with 5 digs, 4 kills.

JV Stats

JV Lady Trojan lost in 2 sets to Putnam County, 15-25, 14-25. Addy Taylor had 6 digs.

Varsity Stats

Varsity Lady Trojans won in 3 sets, 25-11, 15-25, 25-20. Top performers were Claire Sandeno 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block and 5 kills. Brynn Connor 1 ace, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 5 kills. Makyala Wahl-Seabert 2 aces, 13 digs, 4 kills.

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans had a great time out on the course participating in the Pontiac 5 person scramble. The girls were able to shoot even par as a team. Great job girls.

Sept 4

Volleyball: The Freshman volleyball team dropped a close one last night, losing in 3 sets to the Lexington Lady Minutemen. 25-23. 23-25. 8-15 Olivia Buck had a good night with 5 assists, 5 kills, and 5 service points. Kaitlynn Todd had 4 assists, 3 Kills. Reagan Brown led the team with 5 digs while also getting 4 service points. We hope to get back in the win column tonight against Putnam County.

Sept 3

Girls Swim: The Varsity co-op swim team hosted Lincoln and Springfield High Schools last night in their open meet. Ellora McCullough with her team placed second in the 200 Meter Medley Relay, first in the 200 Meter Free Relay, second in the 100 Meter Breast, and first in the 400 Meter Free relay. Great job.Their next swim meet is at home on Thursday.

JV Football: JV Trojan football lost a hard fought first game of the season to a tough Spring Valley Hall team last night. The final score was 14-6. Offense was led by hard running from Ryan Dennis, who scored the teams only touchdown. Defensively the Trojans leading tacklers were Reed Millette, Zach Bumpous and Ryan Dennis. JV Trojans play again next Monday at Fieldcrest.