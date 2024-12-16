REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On December 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Maggie Donovan had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
Mr. Bennett introduced 2 of the 3 students that were chosen to perform at the ILMEA District 3 Festival. Those students in attendance were Allie Hansen and Gracie Shierman. Carlos Ochoa was unable to attend.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. She did note that due to a recent resignation, we are looking for a new Social Worker.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reported that he received thanks from the DEA for the Board-sponsored Christmas breakfast.
He also noted that we received a tentative quote for new lockers for both locker rooms, which will be refurbished this coming summer. He should have final quotes on those and the epoxy floors after the holidays.
Mr. DeLong reported that we are 5 months into the fiscal year and so far all finances are looking very good. We recently had 3 CDs mature that we have reinvested with Bank of Pontiac in CDs that have an interest rate of 4.45% for one year. Those CDs should generate approximately $145,000 in interest over the next year.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
- DTHS will host the spring IASB Cornbelt Division Regional Meeting, to be held on March 13, 2024.
- For the June monthly Board meetings, there will be a joint meeting with the DTHS Board on Wednesday, June 25th, followed by a free 2-hour Board training from IASB, which was won by HS Board member Eric Scheuer at the last regional meeting.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the November 13, 2024 Regular Monthly Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Elizabeth Beyer, 6th Grade Volleyball Coach
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
The final 2024 Tax Levy/Extension proposal was presented at the Public Hearing prior to this meeting. Mr. DeLong asked for final approval.
Mr. DeLong also noted that since we have exceeded a 5% request in our Tax Levy Extension, the Board will need to approve the Certificate of Compliance with Truth in Taxation.
Mr. DeLong held the second reading of PRESS Plus Policy 117 updates and asked for final approval.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong has reviewed the past 6 months of Closed Session minutes and has determined that they all need to remain closed.
Mr. DeLong discussed a resolution on Vision 2030 with the Board. The IASA is asking for all school Boards to support this prior to rolling it out for legislators.