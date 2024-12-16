REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On December 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Maggie Donovan had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. Bennett introduced 2 of the 3 students that were chosen to perform at the ILMEA District 3 Festival. Those students in attendance were Allie Hansen and Gracie Shierman. Carlos Ochoa was unable to attend.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. She did note that due to a recent resignation, we are looking for a new Social Worker.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that he received thanks from the DEA for the Board-sponsored Christmas breakfast.

He also noted that we received a tentative quote for new lockers for both locker rooms, which will be refurbished this coming summer. He should have final quotes on those and the epoxy floors after the holidays.