In the championship round of the Odell Christmas Tourney on December 14, Dwight faced the Pontiac Indians and defeated them 27-14. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Jaxson Lee with nine points and four steals. Kade Jensen had seven points and six rebounds. Chase Wilkey had six points with four. steals Cayson Bean had four points. Kamari Nelson Smith came in and grabbed eight rebounds and Braiden Bachand scored two points and had six rebounds.

Coach Gettinger, Chase Wilkey, Kimari Nelson Smith, Kade Jensen, Braiden Bachand, Ryan Juarez, Cooper Irvin, Front row Jaxson Lee, Cayson Bean, Daris Brahimi, Kevin Peterson, Brady Marques, Hunter Duke.