Do You Know Someone Who Could Use a Meal on Christmas Day?

The Free Christmas Dinner Program is underway again as community members partner with local restaurants to provide a Free Christmas Day dinner to anyone in the Dwight area who might request one. The meals will be prepared by Old Route 66 Family Restaurant and Station 343 and then delivered by a team of volunteers Christmas morning.

Many people may not have the resources or ability to fix themselves a dinner on Christmas Day, or they may be alone, and this is a way to help share the Christmas spirit with them.

If you know of someone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day or if you wish to receive one yourself, all you have to do is call The Paper at 815-584-1901 and provide the name, address, phone number, and the number of meals requested. There are no requirements nor restrictions.

A volunteer will call each dinner recipient on Christmas morning to let them know what time the meals will be delivered.