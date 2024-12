Sleigh All Day Events (December 7)

Sweaty Sweater 5K – Race launches at 9:00 am from DEA Office (132 E. Main St.)

Party with Santa – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall

Christmas Market – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall

Christmas Lights Parade – Launches at 6:00 pm on West Main and East Main St.

Carriage Rides – Start immediately after the parade ends and continues until 8:00 pm

Santa’s House – Open immediately after the parade ends and continues until 8:00 pm

Additional Christmas-related Dates:

Santa’s House – Saturday, December 14 – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Santa’s House – Sunday, December 22 – 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm