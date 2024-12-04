Alpha Beta Chapter Explores the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching

Alpha Beta members of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Dominy Memorial Library in Fairbury on Nov. 16, and Anne Marie Gump, an educator in southern Wisconsin, explained that as a branch of computer science, artificial intelligence (AI) performs tasks that normally require human intelligence. It is being used in healthcare, finance, retail, agriculture, transportation and even teaching.

AI can personalize learning. It can adjust course materials based on a student’s current learning and give explanations, feedback and practice exercises. It can generate quizzes, flashcards, and summaries helping teachers develop resources faster. AI can automate grading assignments for multiple choice or short answer questions.

It can assess written content by analyzing grammar, structure and originality with instant feedback saving teacher time. If English is not the native language of a student and a book is assigned to read, AI can translate the book into the language.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

AI helps automate routine tasks like taking attendance and tracking progress. Special needs students can be helped with assistive technologies. For example, visual recognition software helps students with visual impairments. Schools use AI to analyze data identifying students at risk of falling behind or dropping out. Educators can intervene early and help students.

Yes, the teacher is still very important as students still need to relate to the teacher, and the teacher still needs to see their individual growth. Teachers should make assignments that are AI resistant like focusing on personal reflections and experiences, assigning collaborative tasks, including current or community events and requiring application of class content. AI is a great teaching tool, and teachers need to use it to increase student learning.

Marcia Wahls (Chenoa) said the ILSO Grant-in-Aid application is ready to go out for chapters to nominate their Recruitment Grant recipients who are training to become teachers.

President Louann Harms (Fairbury) announced visiting Chapter Ambassador Pam Rightsel reported Rules are

complete, the yearbook is beautiful with a striking cover, and the chapter does many great things. Harms shared updates about the state convention–April 4-6, 2025–at the Marriott in Normal which will be the 90th anniversary of having DKG in Illinois. Special events will be held celebrating the past, present, and future including wearing attire of 1920’s-1930’s Friday night. Many volunteer opportunities are available. Registration is Dec. 1 through March 1.







Barb Baumann (Minonk) announced that the Chapter Bazaar will be held at the convention. The chapter may keep 75% of the proceeds and then donate the remaining 25% to a state fund. It was decided that the chapter have a table of member donations ranging from craft and handmade items to knick-knack and decorative items.

The next meeting will be on Feb. 8, 2025 at the Pontiac Bible Church when Barb Baumann will instruct members in Scherenschnitt German Paper Cutting.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit dkgil.com or dkg.org.







