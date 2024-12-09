Add these garden tools to holiday wish list

URBANA, Ill. — Gardeners love a fresh pair of pruners or nicely sharpened spade. Using specialized tools helps to lighten the workload, and using the right tool for the job can save a lot of time. Keep these ideas in mind when looking for innovative tools to add to gift lists throughout the holiday season. Gardening Wish List Hand-held weeding sickle. A tool with a short handle and sharp edge, which makes it useful for pulling newly sprouted weeds, especially in raised beds. Weeding stirrup or hula hoop hoe. Both are used for weeding tasks. A stirrup hoe is sharp on both edges and has a long handle. Moving it back and forth cuts shallow-rooted weeds with its pushing and pulling action. Silage fork. A pitchfork with many more tines. It makes scooping lightweight materials like straw or mulch a breeze. It pierces mulch piles effortlessly, and scoops can be easily lifted. Broadfork. A tool that comes in handy if practicing minimal or no-till. The sharp prongs penetrate the soil with ease. As the tool is rocked back and forth, the soil is aerated, and organic matter is incorporated. This minimizes soil disturbance, helps limit heavy lifting, and avoids the use of heavy machinery. Ergonomic hand tools. For gardeners with mobility limitations, ergonomic hand tools can be purchased. Trowels, cultivators, dandelion weeders, and pruners may have curved handles, rotating grips, and straps that relieve pressure on hands and wrists. Stem-gripping pruner. Comes in handy when pruning plants with thorns, like roses, hawthorns, and raspberries. As gardeners cut, the pruner holds onto the cut stem, so there is no need to grab it. Electric pruners. Many tool manufacturers are beginning to carry electric pruners. These battery-operated pruners work with the pull of a trigger, saving strain on hands. The pruners can handle up to 1-inch diameter branches and cut like butter. Consider treating yourself or others to new tools for the garden this holiday season. Grab the list and get started in the quest for more efficient yard work. Learn more about proper maintenance and extending tool lifespan by downloading the fall garden tools maintenance infosheet. For questions, connect with a location Extension office from the map at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.