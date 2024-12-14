Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office, along with Illinois State Police Troop 3 are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Missouri man. The single-vehicle crash occurred on Friday evening, 12/13/2024 at approximately 10:48 p.m., on Interstate 55 Northbound at Mile Marker 227, just North of Gardner.

Preliminary investigation indicates David E. Murphy, a resident of Hollister, MO, and two passengers were traveling Northbound on Interstate 55, when the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and travelled approximately 150 feet through a ditch, before striking a tree.

Mr. Murphy was pronounced deceased on scene by the Coroner’s Office at 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, 12/14/2024.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. Gardner Fire Protection District, Braceville Fire Protection District, Braidwood Fire Protection District and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.