Seneca FFA Agronomy CDE Team is the State Runner-Up

The 2024 Seneca FFA Agronomy Career Development Event team continued the tradition of being ranked the second-place team in the state for three out of the past four years. The team also captured first place in the Section 7 CDE earlier in the month.

The team was led by Tynan Justice who both the state and Section 7 contests. Christopher Smith placed third in the state and was the section runner-up. Talia Johnson was eleventh in and Gracie Smith ranked blue in the state CDE and were fifth and sixth in the section respectively. There were 38 teams and 140 individuals competing.

The Agronomy Career Development Event requires students to identify agronomic plants and their seeds, identify weed plants and seeds, grade grain and feed samples, understand soil monoliths and soil surveys, and complete a written exam to display contestants’ agronomic knowledge.

The Agronomy CDE is an extension of the plant science curriculum at SHS and contributes to the FFA mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

******************************************************************************

The Seneca FFA had the State Champion Runner-Up team at the recent Illinois FFA State Agronomy Career Development Event. Team members (left to right) were Christopher Smith, Tynan Justice, Gracie Smith, and Talia Johnson. They are joined by State FFA Reporter, Sidney Steirs (far left.)