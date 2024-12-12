The Illinois Music Educators Association annually hosts district band/choir/orchestra performances throughout the state of Illinois in November. 7th and 8th Grade Students that audition and are accepted receive the opportunity to spend a Saturday in November with hundreds of other students from schools around the area to rehearse and perform at the District 3 Festival at Olivet Nazarene University. It is one of the highest honors for a student to be accepted into the district band/choir/orchestra. ILMEA also allows students to be picked for the Elementary Chorus.