For the first time in Dwight history, students in the music program have made it to State.

Ceci Groves and Mikey Groves have been selected into the 2025 ILMEA All-State Choir, which will take place in Peoria from January 30 – February 1, ending with a concert at the Civic Center on February 1. ILMEA stands for Illinois Music Educators’ Association, and Ceci and Mikey were picked from thousands of students from around the state to participate in this choir. They initially auditioned for the 2024 ILMEA All-District Choir in the fall and were selected to perform at Olivet Nazarene University on November 9.

Both Ceci And Mikey have been involved in choir for many years, in addition to being strong members in the marching band, and lead roles in the musicals. They’ve both been leaders of the soprano and bass sections respectively in the DTHS Choir and deserve this wonderful opportunity. Congratulations Ceci and Mikey!