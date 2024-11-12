First Baptist Church is having a Coat and Winter Items Drive. We will be accepting your new or gently used donations of

•Coats

•Jackets

•Hats

•Gloves

•Boots

•Shoes

•Blankets



These items will be donated to a nearby homeless shelter.

All sizes are welcome, but any men’s large or extra large coats would be especially appreciated.

Donations can be made on Saturday, November 23, from 10 am until 2 pm at the First Baptist Church at 401 N. Clinton Street. Someone will be there to assist you. If you have any questions, please call us at 815-584-3182.

