Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a traffic crash that occurred Thursday, November 28 claiming the lives of a father and son from Pontiac, IL. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 am.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Daniel W. Wilson, age 57, was northbound on Illinois 170 along with his passenger, son Drew C. Wilson, age 24, both of Pontiac. As their northbound vehicle approached the intersection of N. 19th Road a westbound vehicle entered the intersection striking the Wilson vehicle. Both vehicles traveled across the intersection and came to a rest in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Mr. Wilson and his son were transported to Morris Hospital where they both were pronounced deceased shortly after their arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and Grundy County Coroner’s office.