News Release November 2024

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda

Motion to adopt the 2024 tentative levy as presented

Motion to hold a Truth In Taxation Hearing for the 2024 Tax Levy at 6:45 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 in the District Board Room at 101 East Main in

Kempton, Illinois

Motion to approve the employment of Ian Briscoe as a para-professional

Motion to approve the employment of lan Briscoe as the Head High School Boys Basketball Coach

Motion to approve the employment of Zoey Honeycutt as 6″ grade volleyball coach

Motion to approve the employment of Liz Amador as a part-time paraprofessional

Motion to approve the employment of Brendan Elens as the JV boys basketball coach

Motion to approve maternity leave for Tori Wallrich with the dates as presented

Motion to approve a 3 year contract renewal with Jay Bennett as Superintendent for the 2025-2028 school years.

Motion to adjourn

Next Regular Board Meeting December 18, 2024