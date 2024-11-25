Public meeting on Dec. 4 to discuss U.S. 6 study in Morris

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an informational public meeting to view and comment on the preliminary engineering and environmental study for the improvement of U.S. 6 (Bedford Road) beginning west of Ashton Road and extending east to Illinois 47 (Division Street).

The event will be held:

Wednesday, Dec. 4

5-7:30 p.m.

Morris Grade School, Entrance 24

2001 Dupont Ave.

The public is invited to stop by at any time during the meeting to view a prerecorded presentation, view graphics and displays, discuss design concepts with IDOT staff, ask questions, and provide public comment. There will be no formal presentation.

People with disabilities planning to attend this meeting should contact Mary Mcllvain at mmcilvain@morrealecomm.com by Friday, Nov. 29. Meeting materials will be provided in English and Spanish, and a Spanish interpreter will be on-site for further assistance. The meeting room is accessible to people with a disability.

The study aims to provide all roadway users with a safe and efficient transportation facility. Reconstruction of U.S. 6 will include drainage and safety improvements, ADA and bicycle accommodations, alignment changes and two lanes in each direction. The study area is more than 2 miles. More information can be found on the project website at www.idot.click/US6MorrisStudy.

IDOT has prepared a draft environmental document supporting a Categorical Exclusion for the project in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. Additional right of way and easements will be required throughout the project. Right of way acquisition and relocation assistance information will be available as required by the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Regulations for Federal and Federally-Assisted Programs, 49 CFR 24.

IDOT is seeking public input on all aspects of the project. Comments can be submitted at the meeting or emailed to david.s.alexander@illinois.gov. They may also be mailed to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

700 E. Norris Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Attn: David S. Alexander, P.E.







Comments received by Wednesday, Dec. 24, will be included in the official meeting record.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.