The Prairie Singers invite you to this year’s concert series entitled “The Works of Christmas”.

The Prairie Singers will celebrate their 36th Christmas Concert Series at four locations.

Come and listen to the singers as they perform music that will evoke Christmas memories of childhood and family gatherings, Mary with the Christ Child, and the angels, shepherds, and the wise men.

The Singers begin their series at Epworth Methodist Church, Ottawa on December 1 at 2 pm

The Singers second concert will be held at the Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight December 5, at 6:30 pm. Please contact the library at 815-584-3061, for a reservation, since space is limited.

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris, will host the Singers Saturday evening, December 7 at 7 pm.

The Singers continue to St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seneca on Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm.

All of the church concerts are open to the public. There will be a free-will offering at the churches.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble of vocalists from three counties, LaSalle, Grundy, and Livingston. For further information contact George McComb, director at 815-287-9806.