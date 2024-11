Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is investigating a homicide that was discovered Monday afternoon, 11/4/24, at the Park Motel in Morris.

David M. Fonza 65, of Morris was pronounced deceased at 1538 hours in a room at the Park Motel. Mr. Fonza was a resident of the Park Motel at the time of his death. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The investigation continues by Callahan’s office along with Morris Police and ISP crime scene services.