Wendy S. Emmons, 67, of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Tuesday, November, 5, 2024 at home surrounded by her family.

Wendy was born August 26, 1957 in Monmouth, Illinois to Donald and Madelyn (Scott) Saben. She attended Monmouth HS where she fondly remembered being a baton twirler. Wendy completed classes at Black Hawk college for computer programming and attended Augustana college for computer programming. She married Gary Emmons on June 5, 1974 in Saunemin, Illinois. Wendy was employed at Norcross Safety Products in Rock Island, as a Data Processor, for 19 years, followed by caring for her Grandsons at home. She enjoyed playing Farmville and other computer games and especially loved her family and being a hostess for family gatherings. Wendy was the glue that held everyone together.

Those left to cherish Wendy’s memories include her husband Gary; two daughters, Jennifer Emmons of Charleston, South Carolina and TSgt (Ret) Michele Pridgen of Summerville, South Carolina; six grandchildren: Samantha Stropes of California, Curtis Fussell and Thomas Fussell of Illinois, Jessica Higgins, Sebastian Higgins and Johnny Seel of South Carolina; one great grandchild in California and a great grandchild lovingly expected in South Carolina; sister Donna Saben of Iowa; brother Roger Saben of Illinois; niece Christie Guy; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Madelyn Nickols, daughter, Jamie Fussell, brothers, John and Gary Saben, stepfather Orve Nickols and sister Lynn Ann Saben.