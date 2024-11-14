Sara (Bunting) Rouse of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2024, surrounded by family at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a brief battle with breast cancer.

Sara was the daughter of Art and Kathy (Moyemont) Bunting, born on July 27, 1982.

She is survived by her husband, Adam Rouse of Overland Park, KS; her daughter Betty Rouse; her parents Art and Kathy Bunting of Dwight, IL; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Betty (Swartz) Bunting and Paul and Gretchen (Bagnell) Moyemont; and her loving chihuahua Tiffany.

A 2000 graduate of Dwight Township High School, she received a B.S. of Agricultural Communications from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign, and a M.A. of Education from Olivet Nazarene University. A strong advocate for agriculture, she worked hard to train and educate employees and the public through her jobs at Monsanto, John Deere, Staples, and Kubota.

She met the love of her life, Adam, in 2020 and quickly formed their own COVID quarantine bubble. As soon as it was possible, they took several memorable trips to all corners of the USA. They married on August 6, 2022, a moment celebrated in the New York Times. They were blessed with a baby girl Elisabeth “Betty” in January 2024.

She loved God and loving others. She actively participated in Junior League of KC and their charity missions. She enjoyed movies (both Oscar-winning and Hallmark), reading, good food, visiting the family farm, and traveling. She cheered on the Illini (and Cyclones with Adam), her relatives’ youth events, and local high school teams. Fiercely independent, her sense of humor and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Donations in her memory may be made to the research and education fund at the University of Kansas Cancer Center (https://www.kucancercenter.org/give/how-to-give), the Junior League of Kansas City (https://kansascity.jl.org/donate/), or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2024, at Jim’s Office event space, 26521 E 2200 N Rd, Emington, IL 60934 followed by a burial ceremony at Union Cemetery, Emington, IL. The family will be present from 9-11am with a service at 11am. A luncheon will occur after the service.

An additional celebration of life will be held on January 18, 2025, at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 12501 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS 66221. Family will be present from 2:30-4pm with ceremony at 4pm and reception to follow.