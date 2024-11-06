Merle F. Russell, 91, of Streator passed away Thursday (Oct. 31, 2024) at O.S.F. St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator.

He was born July 23, 1933 in rural Pontiac, the son of Clifford and Velda (Rusterholz) Russell. He married Jean A. Polancic on Sept. 11, 1954, at St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2003.

He is survived by his children Mary (Tammy Hamilton) of Urbana; Steven (Abilena) Russell of Thomasboro; Brian (Mary) Russell of Farmer City; Gail Russell of Streator; and Craig Russell of Normal; and his grandchildren, Jeanine (Charlie Briggs) Russell of Camas, Washington; George (Kayla Moore) Russell of Fairmount; Becca Perdikis of Surprise, Arizona; Jeremy Roberts of Austin, Texas; and his great joy Carlie Russell of Normal. Other survivors include his lady friend of the last 20 years, Marilyn Gillette, whose family welcomed Merle into their family, including her granddaughter Addison; a special cousin with whom Merle grew up and who was like a brother, Teddy (Theresa) Quaka of Streator; and several close cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister, Evelyn Webb.

Merle grew up in Dwight and attended Dwight area schools. He graduated from Streator High School, Class of 1951. In his youth he farmed with his family in the Dwight area.

He worked at Owens Illinois Glass Company for more than 40 years, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Merle was an active member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council No. 790 and was integral in starting and running Bingo for many years. He also served as an honorary K of C pallbearer through the years for his fallen brother Knights, something of which he was very proud.

Merle loved sports and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and a longtime member of Lazy Acres Sportsman’s club. He came from a musical family and loved listening to music, and going out dancing.

Merle knew a lot of people and had many long-lasting friendships, whether from his early dancing days, his card club with Jean, or the friends he met throughout his life, including those he met when travelling. When he said hello to anyone new, often he knew someone they knew. He lived life with humor, and he relied on the humor and grace of family and friends throughout his life. He was a good guy, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jammin’ at the Clock group in downtown Streator, or the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

