Kevin J. Kociss, 69 of Gardner, Illinois, died Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in Morris, Illinois.

Born January 9, 1955 in Morris, Kevin John was a son of John and Marilyn (Hansen) Kociss. He was raised and educated in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1973. He completed his education at the United Electronic Institute of Iowa in 1975, and on November 25, 1978 he married Nancy Dinelli at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, Illinois. Together, Kevin and Nancy would continue to make their home in Gardner where they shared over 45 years of marriage and raised their family. He worked for People’s Gas, Light and Coke Company in Elwood as an instrument technician for 33 ½ years until he retired in 2009.

Kevin was famous for his daily rides about town, following the same route everyday to see what was going on about town. He would also take a drive through the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club where he was a long time member. Kevin started his day with the newspaper, beginning with the comic section, and always completing the daily crossword. He was proud of being from Gardner, being a life time member of the Church of Hope in Gardner and would annually volunteer with the Elbow Benders to help make the sauce for the Spaghetti Supper supporting the GSW Little League Association. Kevin was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Bears from his recliner, and took great pleasure in NASCAR races.

He was generally a quiet man, but generous with his time and talents. Kevin worked hard to provide a good home, carefully maintaining his lawn to the his high standards. He loved his family dearly, particularly his grandchildren, and found being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to be his greatest accomplishment.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Kociss of Gardner; two children: Morgan (Mike) of Gardner and Keegan of Mokena, Illinois; three grandchildren: Donovan Paul, Annabelle June, and Briann Carolyn, as well as three bonus grandchildren: Zach, Lily, and Tyler; two brothers: Kurt (Tracy) Kociss of Gardner and Kerry Kociss of Dwight, and two sisters: Kim (Gerry) Von Qualen of Gardner and Kelly Kociss of West Chicago, Illinois; brothers and sisters-in-law: Phil Dinelli, Donna (Dave) Mehochko, Lou (Karen) Dinelli, and Sam (Carol) Rissman; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marilyn Kociss, and his mother and father-in-law: Albert and Anna Dinelli; one sister-in-law, Judy Dinelli, and one nephew, Justin VonQualen.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 North Liberty Street, in Gardner on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 4:00 p.m.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Bobby Crater, Craig Patten, Deb Hill, Chris Phillips, and heavenly friends: Daryl Crater and Annette Pellens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made as gifts in Kevin’s memory to the Church of Hope in Gardner and to the Gardner Fire Department.

