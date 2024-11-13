Joyce Henke, 91, of Coal City, passed away peacefully at her home on November 11, 2024.

Born August 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Frank and Marguerite (Stroud) Montgomery. On April 8, 1956 she married John Henke.

Joyce is survived by her children: Beverly Henke, of Coal City; Lori (Greg) Hensley, of Dwight; James (Donna) Henke, of Kankakee and Chris Berta, of Dwight; two grandchildren, Nicole Borens and Tony Berta (fiancé Shelley Davis); two great-grandsons, Easton and Tanner Berta; a brother, Don (Beckey) Montgomery, of Channahon; sister, Sheryl Cook and sister-in-law, Juanita Pantaleone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; son, Michael and two brothers, Bob and Dick Montgomery.

A private service will be held at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.