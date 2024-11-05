The positions below need to be filled in the April 2025 election. Nominating petitions are due by November 18 for anyone interested in running.

Village of Dwight

Offices to be filled are: one Village President – one (1) four (4) year term, Village Trustee, three (3) – four (4) year terms; Village Trustee, one (1) – two (2) year term; and Village Clerk – one (1) – four (4) year term.

Dwight School Boards

Dwight Schools will have 4 seats coming up for election in each school district and it is expected there will be at least 1 open seat on each.

Prairie Creek Public Library

The following trustee positions: two full 6-year terms and one unexpired four-year term.