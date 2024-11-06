The Chicagoland Prairie All Conference Football Selections came out last week, and Dwight GSW was well represented with 7 all conference players and 2 honorable mention. Receiving All Conference recognition were:

Dwight 21 Dylan Crouch RB Dwight 25 Ayden Collom RB Dwight 10 Evan Cox LB Dwight 11 Joey Starks TE Dwight 66 Wyatt Statler OL Dwight 55 Landon Burkhardt OL Dwight 8 Angel Martin K

Receiving Honorable Mention were:

Dwight 51 Graham Meister OL Dwight 1 Drew Anderson DB

Evan Cox was also named Defensive Player of the year in the conference. Congratulations to all recipients.