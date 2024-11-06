The Chicagoland Prairie All Conference Football Selections came out last week, and Dwight GSW was well represented with 7 all conference players and 2 honorable mention. Receiving All Conference recognition were:

Dwight 21 Dylan Crouch RB
Dwight 25 Ayden Collom RB
Dwight 10 Evan Cox LB
Dwight 11 Joey Starks TE
Dwight 66 Wyatt Statler OL
Dwight 55 Landon Burkhardt OL
Dwight 8 Angel Martin K

Receiving Honorable Mention were:

Dwight 51 Graham Meister OL
Dwight 1 Drew Anderson DB

 

Evan Cox was also named Defensive Player of the year in the conference. Congratulations to all recipients. 

