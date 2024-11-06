The Chicagoland Prairie All Conference Football Selections came out last week, and Dwight GSW was well represented with 7 all conference players and 2 honorable mention. Receiving All Conference recognition were:
|Dwight
|21
|Dylan Crouch
|RB
|Dwight
|25
|Ayden Collom
|RB
|Dwight
|10
|Evan Cox
|LB
|Dwight
|11
|Joey Starks
|TE
|Dwight
|66
|Wyatt Statler
|OL
|Dwight
|55
|Landon Burkhardt
|OL
|Dwight
|8
|Angel Martin
|K
Receiving Honorable Mention were:
|Dwight
|51
|Graham Meister
|OL
|Dwight
|1
|Drew Anderson
|DB
Evan Cox was also named Defensive Player of the year in the conference. Congratulations to all recipients.