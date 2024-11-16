NEW RELEASE PROVIDES DETAILED LOOK AT WOMEN’S HISTORY IN ILLINOIS

Book Celebrates State’s Historic Women from Numerous Occupations

A new, full-length book celebrates the history of dozens of leading Illinois women who left their mark across every region of the state in numerous occupations.

Stories of Historic Illinois Women is a fully-documented, illustrated 200-page softcover work by acclaimed historian Tom Emery of Carlinville. Known for his diverse interests in history, Emery is a contributor to many Illinois newspapers, and has lectured on his research across the state.

His latest release is compilation of his articles on nearly fifty of the fascinating women of Illinois history. Political leaders, social reformers, writers, teachers, librarians, historians, attorneys, artists, aviators, actresses, and athletes are included in the work, which includes some of Illinois’ greatest names.

The book is a continuation of a 2018 release by Emery, Notable Women of Illinois History, a book that proved popular with readers and became a well-received lecture topic. “I’ve doubled the size of that first book, with a lot of new material,” said Emery. “This new book is really different than the original.”

Relatively little has been written on women in Illinois history. Emery’s book fills that void with a fast-moving, concise look at top women who were ground-breakers in their respective fields.

Among them are the incomparable Jane Addams, the renowned Chicago social reformer who was called “the most famous American woman of the twentieth century,” and Alta May Hulett, who became the first woman to earn admission to the Illinois bar – at the age of nineteen.

Also included are Illinois poet laureate Gwendolyn Brooks, who was the first African-American recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, and Bessie Coleman, the first African-American female to earn a pilot’s license.

Other leading ladies in the book include legendary Civil War nurse “Mother” Bickerdyke; brilliant legal mind Myra Bradwell; Catherine O’Leary, whose cow was wrongly believed to have started the great Chicago Fire of 1871; and Lottie Holman O’Neill, Illinois’ first female state legislator.

There’s also a look at some of the women in Abraham Lincoln’s life, including his wife, Mary Todd, his supposed love interest in Ann Rutledge, and his documented romance with Mary Owens.

Stories of Historic Illinois Women includes over twenty photos as well as a full bibliography, complete footnotes with annotation, and index. The book was reviewed by a blue-chip collection of professional Illinois women, including Kathryn Harris, the retired director of library services at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, who is affectionately known as the “First Lady of Illinois History.”

Joining Harris in reviewing the work were April Anderson-Zorn, the University Archivist at Illinois State University, and Dr. Natasha Casey, a professor in the Arts and Communications Department at Lincoln Land Community College.

“I’ve been writing for a long time, and have covered a lot of topics in history,” said Emery, “and the subjects in this book are some of my favorites that I’ve ever done. They’re just so inspiring,” said Emery.

Stories of Historic Illinois Women sells for $22.95 plus $1.44 tax and $5.56 postage and handling ($29.95 total). Quantities will be limited, so order by December 6 to guarantee shipment before Christmas.

Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For more information, call 217-710-8392.