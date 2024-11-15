November 15, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is one of 32 hospitals in Illinois to receive an ‘A’ on the fall 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade that was released on November 15, a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit watchdog that assigns letter grades to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

The data used to calculate the fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade covers a time period ranging from July 2020-June 2024, depending on the quality measure. Of the 110 Illinois hospitals included in Leapfrog’s report, 29% received an A on the fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade, 16% received a B, 43% received a C, and 12% received a D or F.

Morris Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive Kimberly Landers said Morris Hospital’s A grade was well earned, as the hospital measures quality and safety every day and issues monthly report cards within the organization as a way to continually monitor quality of care. The monthly report cards are also reviewed by the Quality Committee of the hospital Board of Directors.

“Delivering quality, safe care to patients requires a commitment from everyone in the organization, from the direct care providers and support staff, to Administration and the Board,” said Landers. “Every day, our team is focused on reducing infection rates, having checks in place to prevent mistakes, and ensuring we have strong lines of communication between staff, patients and families. We encourage our staff to report safety issues so we can fix processes and procedures before they reach a patient. This is how we protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.”

“We’re extremely proud of our entire team for their commitment to keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” she added.

To see the full grade details for Morris Hospital or any hospital in the country, or to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Serving patients from 27 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.