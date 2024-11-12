More fun activities scheduled at Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight

Prairie Creek Library has a full slate of activities scheduled into the fall. To register for any of these events, please call the library at 815-584-3061, find the sign-up link for the event on the library’s Facebook page or stop by the main circulation desk at the library.

Pop-Up Storytime will be held at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 18, at Blackbird Common in downtown Dwight. Grade schoolers and toddlers that are able to sit and follow the activities are invited to join in a time of stories and yoga.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am on Tuesday, Nov. 19. All adults are welcome to join. The group will discuss “Kennedy’s Avenger” by Dan Abrams and David Fisher.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, to discuss Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins, who was wrongly labeled “a real-life gone girl.” The couple was the subject of the Netflix documentary “American Nightmare.” Club members research the crime on their own and come together to discuss their findings and thoughts.

Tiny Tree Art Challenge will begin on Monday, Nov. 25. Stop by the library for your tree form and use it to create a fun themed tree of your choice. If you are 14 years or older, you may create a tree as an individual, family, or group. All ages are welcome to be in a group. All trees must be decorated and turned in to the library by close of business on December 10. Trees are available while supplies last. Patrons will vote for their favorite tree, with a special prize going to the creator(s) of the fan favorite.

Four to Go, an area acapella group, will perform at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 25. This group features local resident Janet Brady. This performance is free and open to the public.

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Demonstration with Brooke Baker of Aidensbrook will take place at 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 26. Just in time for Thanksgiving tables, Brooke will walk participants through step-by-step how to create a beautiful floral centerpiece. Participants may watch the floral demonstration for free or purchase a $25 kit to create a centerpiece along with Brooke. A limited number of kits are available. Your kit is not reserved until the fee is paid at the library. Fees may be paid by cash or check made out to Brooke Baker.

Walk the Stacks will begin at 7 am on Dec. 2. This is something new offered by the library. The library will be open as a place for people to walk from 7-8 am. We will have music playing, and walkers are welcome to come and go during the hour. The program will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from December through February to offer people a safe, warm place to walk during the icy winter months.

Cheesy Christmas Bingo will begin at 6 pm Monday, Dec. 2. Wear your best ugly Christmas sweater and mark off your Bingo card with Christmas items that you will see in movie clips. There will be fun, snacks, and prizes. This is a teen and adult program.

Special Christmas Storytime is scheduled for 6 pm Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the library. Santa and the Grinch will be here for a story and fun!

Our next Adult and Teen Craft Night will be at 6 pm Wednesday, Dec. 4. Kortney will give step-by-step instructions to paint an adorable snowman on canvas.

Not Your Average Storytime is for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During this time, participants will enjoy some combination of a story, craft, music, taste testing, and/or games. The program will meet next at 10:30 am on Dec. 5.

Prairie Singers will return to the library with their Christmas performance at 6:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 5. This is a popular program that usually fills up, so reservations are necessary.

Cook the Books cookbook club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Dec. 9. This month’s theme is cookies. Check out any cookbook in the library and find a recipe to try. Recipes will be sampled and discussed. This month also will offer the option of a cookie swap. Bring extra cookies and then swap evenly with others, so you go home with the same number of cookies that you bring to swap, but a nice variety!

Wits Workout will meet at 10:30 am Dec. 10. This is a workout for your brain presented by U of I educator Sara Attig. Participants will go through exercises designed to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

Dwight Area Arts and Crafters – Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet in the community room from 10 am-4pm Thursday, Dec. 12. This gathering is open to the public, and beginners are welcome. Group members will gladly offer guidance.

Historian Leslie Goddard will present Remembering Marshall Fields at Christmas at 6:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 18. For many Chicagoans, no Christmas season is complete without a visit to Marshall Fields. Goddard traces the store’s beloved holiday traditions, including the Walnut Room tree, holiday window displays, and Christmas catalog.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm on Dec. 19 to discuss Amanda Hamm, who, with her boyfriend, put her three children aged 6 years to 23 months in a car and let it roll into Clinton Lake. After she was released from prison, she remarried and had more children. Then authorities stepped in again.

The library will be closed Nov. 28-29, Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

