Mazon will be changing to LRS WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Mazon will no longer be using Republic Services for sanitation services. Please click the link below for more information on the upcoming changes.
Transition Information
What Staying the Same?
- Collection day will remain Friday
- Service will be billed through the Village
- Unlimited garbage, recycle and yard waste collection
- One bulk item collected per week
What’s Changing?
- New LRS carts will be delivered the week of November 25, 2024
- Service pickup times will change
LAST SERVICE WITH REPUBLIC SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2024
Republic will remove their carts after the last day of service. If carts have not been removed within 5 days, please contact Republic.
FIRST SERVICE WITH LRS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024
LRS carts will not be serviced until Friday December 6,2024. Republic will not service LRS carts.
For details, visit: [ Changes for Garbage & Recycling ]