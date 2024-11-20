Mazon will be changing to LRS WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Mazon will no longer be using Republic Services for sanitation services. Please click the link below for more information on the upcoming changes.

Sanitation & Recycling Info

Transition Information

What Staying the Same?

Collection day will remain Friday

Service will be billed through the Village

Unlimited garbage, recycle and yard waste collection

One bulk item collected per week

What’s Changing?

New LRS carts will be delivered the week of November 25, 2024

Service pickup times will change

LAST SERVICE WITH REPUBLIC SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2024

Republic will remove their carts after the last day of service. If carts have not been removed within 5 days, please contact Republic.

FIRST SERVICE WITH LRS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024

LRS carts will not be serviced until Friday December 6,2024. Republic will not service LRS carts.

For details, visit: [ Changes for Garbage & Recycling ]