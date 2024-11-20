The MVK Senior Citizens met November 19, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion at noon for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner catered by Upper Crust of Yorkville after a prayer given by Nancy Johnson. After the dinner the meeting was brought to order by President Beth Burns who thanked Lisa Wren from CNN and her crew of dinner servers.

Beth Burns gave everyone a name tag so she can get to know them and also a survey to fill out and return to her.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Beth Burns. A moment of silent prayer was given.

Beth Burns gave a bio of herself so people would know her background since she is the new president.

Secretary Nancy Johnson read the minutes of the last meeting with a motion to accept given by Nancy Burchfield, second by Joe Sereno, motion passed.

Birthdays were celebrated ….. Jerry Haff, Shirley Peterson, and Shirley Matzen. The 74th anniversary for Bob and June Elam was celebrated.

The Treasurer’s report was given by Shirley Peterson with $654.86 available. A donation of $150 was given to the MVK Christmas Basket project. Motion to accept report was given by Sandy Chismarick and second by Linda Poppleton, motion passed.

Beth Burns read a Veteran’s Day poem and presented veteran members Paul Page, Jerry Hoff, and Carl Johnson with a recognition award.

Door prizes were won by Betty Robinson, Carol Clements, and Bob Matzen.

Our next meeting will be December 17 for a dinner at noon. Euchre will be available at 10:30 and Bingo after the meeting.

A motion to adjourn was made by Betty Robinson, second by Linda Poppleton, motion passed. Then Bingo was enjoyed.

Anyone 60 years old or more is invited to join us, there is a small donation for the meal. To make a reservation call CNN at 815-941-1590.