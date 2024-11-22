ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES OFFICER INVOLVED DEATH IN LASALLE COUNTY

SHERIDAN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is investigating an officer involved death at the request of the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

On November 21, 2024, LCSO deputies were serving an arrest warrant for an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation at a residence in the 4300 block of East 2175th Road in Sheridan, IL. LCSO deputies entered the residence and made contact with the suspect. As LCSO deputies attempted to place the suspect into custody, the suspect grabbed a firearm located within the residence and administered a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deputies did not fire any shots. Deputies immediately attempted life saving measures on the suspect until emergency medical services arrived. The suspect died of their injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today in McLean County. At the conclusion of its investigation, ISP will present the case to the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office. There is no additional information.







