The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Tigers opened their season on Monday in Morris against Morris Grade School.

The 7th Grade played in an intense defensive battle where they held a lead until late in the fourth quarter when Morris was able to put a run together to take a lead. A couple of made free throws at the end of the quarter would help Morris. The Tigers would end up with a 13-16 loss. Jaxon Pluger had 6 points, Kash Kerner 5, Tyler Futia 2. Kerner, Talon Mack, and Chase Chandler were solid rebounders for the Tigers.

The 8th Grade found themselves behind early in the first quarter 11-2. The Tigers worked hard and made some solid runs but were never able to overcome that early lead. The final score was 49-25. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 15 points, Ryan Male added 6, David Allen and Brody Grimes each added a bucket.