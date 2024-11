GSW High School held their Volleyball Awards Thursday, November 21.

Congratulations to the end of the season award winners!

(pictured left to right:)

Liv Siano – Second Team All Conference

Nina Siano – First Team All Conference and Offensive Player of the Year

Kendall Huston – All Conference Special Mention and Most Improved Player of the Year

Kayla Scheuber – First Team All Conference and Defensive Player of the Year