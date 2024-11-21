Slammers Fans!!

Get ready to walk into a winter wonderland! Slammers Stadium will be brighter and more magical than ever! From November 27th to January 5th, step into a wonderland of over a million twinkling lights, towering illuminated trees, and interactive holiday fun including a s’mores station and visits with Santa!

Warm up with classic ballpark bites or savor seasonal treats like rich hot cocoa, and festive holiday cocktails as you explore every enchanting corner of GLOW. Check out all the can’t-miss attractions!

Tickets are on sale NOW for all nights of this spectacular celebration! Join us from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM to make memories that sparkle!!

To purchase your tickets now, please click the link below!

https://www.glowholiday.com/joliet