(StatePoint) Learning the basics of fire safety is the first step in fighting the dangers of fire—and it just so happens to be the most important.

That’s why Kidde, a trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years, is on a mission to help protect every moment, for everyone. For the third year in a row, Kidde’s Cause For Alarm campaign is deploying educational materials and life-saving information to communities nationwide, including vulnerable communities at a higher risk of fire-related incidents.

Every year, fire claims thousands of American lives in homes without working smoke alarms, according to the Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Yet, far too many people think that a fire is something that would never affect their family. In fact, the American Red Cross reports that 40% of people believe they are more likely to win the lottery or get struck by lightning than experience a home fire.

This mindset may be why so many households aren’t taking even the most basic precautions against fires. Data from the American Red Cross shows that only 26% of American families have developed and practiced a home fire escape plan, leaving nearly 74% of families unprepared for a fire emergency.

According to Kidde, here’s how you can better protect your home and the people you love:

1. Ensure you have working smoke alarms in your home and discuss with your children what to do when the smoke alarm sounds.

2. Purchase a Kidde alarm at participating retailers in the United States until the end of November 2024 to not only help protect your household, but to prompt a $1 contribution for alarm donations up to $1,000,000 in total retail value to communities in need.

3. Learn more about fire safety and how you can protect your family by visiting CauseForAlarm.org. The site features activities, worksheets, a children’s book, a kid-friendly podcast and shareable resources, including a memorable jingle for children titled “Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast.” The catchy jingle was created to help kids easily recall what to do in the event of a house fire.







This year, to help further inspire people to prioritize fire safety, Kidde developed the “Living Jingle,” an emotional plea and call to action – directly from the voices of children who have survived house fires, reminding all who listen that the risk of a home fire is real for everyone.

4. Share the “Living Jingle” on social media, tag @KiddeFireSafety and use #CauseForAlarm to help raise awareness.

Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected in their homes. By making fire safety a priority, individuals, families and communities can help protect what matters most.

