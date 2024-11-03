Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating a house fire in Diamond early Sunday morning that claimed the life of two members of the same family. The original 911 call came in at 0555. Callahan’s office was notified at 0645 of an individual being found in an upstairs bedroom. Another individual was transported to Morris Hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

Callahan states it’s early in the investigation and will release more information as it develops.

Coal City Fire Department along with several other agencies were on the scene.