The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, November 25, 2024 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, and Brian Berta. Absent were Justin Eggenberger and Jenny Johnson.

Also present were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

CONSENT AGENDA items below were approved:

Payments of November 25 bills for $968,840.81. The minutes of the November 12, 2024, Village Board Meeting Fund transfer of $359,461.25 from NHR Sales Tax (36) to NIR Referendum Bond (47). Fund transfer of $307,003.75 from Water (51) to Water Bond (41).

PUBLIC FORUM

No one spoke in Public Forum but Mayor Paul Johnson and Village Administrator Crissy Livingston gave an overview of the ongoing discussions with Dollar General Corporation representatives on potentially building in Dwight. The Developer’s most recent plan involves the purchase of Victory Lanes at 407 E. Mazon, but development there has stalled due to the numerous building code items that would need to be addressed at that location.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported that curb leaf pick-up has ended as of Monday, November 25. She added that letters had gone out regarding the installation of new water meters. Residents are encouraged to call and make appointments with UMI for installation. She also instructed residents to call Village Hall as soon as possible if their garbage fails to get picked up.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reminded everyone that the winter street parking ban between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. begins December 1.

REPORT OF COMMITTEES

The Board took the recommendation of the Planning Commission and Zoning Board and voted to allow for an increase in height limitation from 55 to 90 feet for a radio antennae tower at 507 S. Old Route 66. The tower will be used for General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) radios which are used for short- to medium-distance, two-way voice communication. They are popular for recreational, individual, and weather-spotting activities.

The Board also voted to allow for an ordinance variance for a seven foot fence at 1 Gooseberry Lane to be constructed beyond the current six foot limit.

ACTIONS RESULTING FROM ADMINISTRATIVE MEETING OF 11/25/24 6:00 pm

The Board acted on the following:

Renewed IMIC Liability/Work Comp Insurance Approved donation to the Dwight Economic Alliance for Christmas Gift Cards for all Village Employees Approved TIF 1 Professional Services Agreement with Jacob & Klein, Ltd Approved TIF 2 Professional Services Agreement with Jacob & Klein, Ltd Approved TIF 3 Professional Services Agreement with Jacob & Klein, Ltd

ACTIONS RESULTING FROM THE PUBLIC PROPERTIED MEETING 11/25/24 at 5:30 pm

The Board acted on the following:

The voted to not allow a request for a Sewer Fee Adjustment for Aly Anne’s, 122 East Main St., Dwight.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 2024-19 was approved to allow for the Village Administrator to enter into contracts with vendors.

Ordinances 1532, 1533, and 1534 were approved bringing all three TIF Districts under the administration of Jacob & Klein, Ltd.

NEW BUSINESS

The contract for the Public Services Complex elevator was approved with TK Elevator Company.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Board moved into Executive Session to discuss litigation matters.