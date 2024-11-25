NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for the 2024 Tax Levy and Extension. With Livingston County’s 9.8% projected increase to the EAV, our anticipated levy increase will be over 8% if we leave the rate close to the same as last year, causing the need for a truth in taxation hearing as the increase exceeds 5% over last year. With the upcoming windfarms projected to come on the tax rolls in the next couple of years, Mr. DeLong wants to make certain we maximize the tax revenues from that project.

Approved setting the Public Hearing for the 2024 Tax Levy/Extension for December 18, 2024, as presented.

Mr. DeLong relayed that the district has received a Commendable designation on the State Report Card. He noted that our scores on the PSAT test are lower than desirable and that there will be more focus on the PSAT test in coming years. He also outlined components that the school are currently working on and also noted that a school is much more than a single standardized test.

Mr. DeLong also reported that the district has met requirements for Annual LEA Determination, in order to offer Special Services to our students.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 117 updates. He will hold the 2nd reading and ask for final approval at the December 2024 Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong presented the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for employee medical, dental and vision insurance for the 2025 calendar year as Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Rates increased over 15% this year, which was pretty much standard across the state. As per the DEA/BOE contract, the BOE will offer a maximum of $994 per month towards an employee’s insurance premiums next year, and this will still cover a single employee’s total cost for insurance in the 2025 calendar year.

Mr. DeLong presented the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for employee life insurance for the 2025 calendar year as Dearborn National. Rates will not increase for 2025.

Mr. DeLong relayed a request from the Band Department that they be allowed to plan a trip to Disney over Spring Break in 2026.

Senior student Samantha Harsh was in attendance to request permission for early graduation.

Executive Session at 6:53 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.